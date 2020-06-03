tou thao
- CrimeEx-Cops Charged In George Floyd's Murder Found Guilty On All ChargesThe three officers that stood by as Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd are found guilty of violating Floyd's rights. By Aron A.
- PoliticsDerek Chauvin & 3 Officers Plead Not Guilty To Violating George Floyd's RightsDerek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Keung, and Tou Thao have pleaded not guilty to federal charges of violating George Floyd's rights. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsTrial Delayed For Three Ex-Cops Charged In George Floyd's DeathJudge rules federal trials should proceed the state.By Taya Coates
- RandomFederal Judge Indicts All 4 Officers For Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights: ReportAll four officers will be charged for their failure to provide Floyd with medical care. By Madusa S.
- CrimeCops Accused In George Floyd Killing Appear In CourtProsecutors are looking to have all four cops charged as part of the same trial.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeGeorge Floyd Murder: Ex-Cop Tou Thao Released From JailDerek Chauvin is now the only other officer involved in George Floyd's murder that is still behind bars. By Aron A.
- CrimeGeorge Floyd Case: No Pleas Entered During Hearing, Trial Date SetAll four defendants appeared in court, though Derek Chauvin appeared via webcam.By Aron A.
- CrimeGeorge Floyd: New Video Shows Ex-Cop Tou Thao Ignoring Bystanders PleasBen Crump, lawyer for George Floyd's family, reveals a new video showing former officer Tou Thao ignoring civilians' demand to save George Floyd.By Aron A.
- CrimeTwo Charged Ex-Minneapolis Officers Blame Derek Chauvin For George Floyd's DeathTwo of the former Minneapolis officers recently charged in the death of George Floyd are putting the sole blame on Derek Chauvin, who is facing charges of second degree murder.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsGeorge Floyd Murder: Bail Set For 3 Ex-Officers ChargedThree former police officers involved in the murder of George Floyd have had their bail amounts set at $1 million.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureRappers React To Police Officers Charged In George Floyd's MurderSee how rappers are responding to the news of Derek Chauvin's upgraded charge, as well as the charges for the three other officers involved in George Floyd's death, Tou Thao, J.A. Kueng and Thomas Lane. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsGeorge Floyd Murder: Ex-Cops Mugshots, Bail Amount RevealedThomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have now been charged in connection to George Floyd's death.By Aron A.
- PoliticsArrest Warrants Issued For 3 Other Cops In Murder Of George FloydThe three police officers, Tou Thau, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng, involved in George Floyd's death, have arrest warrants in their name.By Rose Lilah
- PoliticsGeorge Floyd Murder: Three Other Cops Officially Charged Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane are finally being charged for their involvement in George Floyd's murder. By Aron A.
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Charge Upgraded To 2nd Degree MurderNews arrives regarding the charges of the three other officers in George Floyd's murder, as well as an upgraded charge for Derek Chauvin.By Rose Lilah