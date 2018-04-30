toned
- GramGucci Mane Shows Off Insane Six Pack In Before & After Fitness Transformation PhotosGucci has come a long way on his fitness journey.By Lynn S.
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Exposes Underboob While Showing Off Fit & Flawless FigureThee Hot Girl lives up to her name.By Lynn S.
- GramHalle Berry Flexes Her Rock-Hard Abs In Insane New PictureHalle Berry is all about her Friday Fitness.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsLori Harvey Responds To Diddy Pregnancy Rumors With New PhotoSurvey says... she ain't pregnant.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane's "Delusions Of Grandeur" Album Art Has Him Looking More Ripped Than EverWell DAMN, okay then.By hnhh
- EntertainmentLil Wayne's Daughter Reginae Carter Shows Her Toned Tummy In Cropped HoodieReginae Carter shows off what she's got.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJennifer Lopez's #10YearChallenge Is An Impressive Show OffJennifer Lopez joins in on the latest online challenge. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBritney Spears Flaunts Perfectly Sculpted Abs In Workout VideoBritney Spears stays performance-ready at all times.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Ciara's Most Fit/Hottest PicsCiara's "Goodies" are still going strong.By E Gadsby
- EntertainmentReginae Carter Bares Midriff & Shows Off Impressive PhysiqueLil Wayne's daughter shows off her toned physique in a crop top.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentReginae Carter Flaunts Her Toned FigureReginae's got her summer body in the bag. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Shows Off Toned Stomach At Blac Chyna's Lashed EventShe made quite the entrance. By David Saric