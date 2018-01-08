tone-deaf
- AnticsDid Eminem Shade Snoop Dogg In "Tone Deaf" Video?Eminem fans believe certain imagery in his "Tone Deaf" music video is aimed at Snoop Dogg.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureEllen DeGeneres Deletes "Tone-Deaf" Tweet About George Floyd Amid CriticismEllen DeGeneres decided to take down her "tone-deaf" tweet about the police killing of George Floyd, after receiving backlash for referring to "people of colour."By Lynn S.
- PoliticsBernie Sanders Pulls In Flack For Advice To Black Students Who Get Pulled Over By CopsTwitter has spoken. By Chantilly Post
- SportsNCAA Roasted By Athletes For Tone-Deaf "Day In The Life" VideoThe NCAA needs to go back to the drawing board.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White Doesn't "Give A Sh*t" About Ariel Helwani's CommentsDana White has no chill.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDiesel Receives Serious Backlash For Using Nicki Minaj For Anti-Bullying CampaignDiesel is accused of being tone deaf for their latest campaign. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyWhite Teen Sparks Outrage For Using Racist Slavery Pun In PromposalWhat was he thinking? By David Saric
- SocietyH&M Receives Backlash Over Black Child Wearing "Coolest Monkey In The Jungle" HoodieThe retailer has been accused of racism and insensitivity. By David Saric