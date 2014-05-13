theatres
- MoviesUniversal To Release Films Currently In Theaters As $20 Rentals: ReportFor $20 bucks, fans can stream a couple Universal films from their home starting Friday.By Kevin Goddard
- MoviesKanye West, Kobe Bryant, & More Buy Out Theatres Screening "Just Mercy"Baller move.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentHalle Berry To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves in "John Wick: Chapter 3"Halle Berry returns to the big screen in "John Wick: Chapter 3."By Safra D
- Movies"Avengers: Infinity War" Notches U.S. Opening Weekend Record"Avengers: Infinity War" passes Star Wars for All-Time domestic weekend record.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Deadpool 2" Set to Break The First's Record With $150 Million Debut"Deadpool 2" wants to replicate the success of the first. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentNetflix Threatens To Pull Films From Cannes Film Festival Amid Ongoing FeudThe streaming service and the longstanding festival have some beef with one another. By David Saric
- MusicLil Yachty & Offset Surprise Theatre Of Kids At “Black Panther” ScreeningWatch Lil Yachty & Offset surprise a group of kids at the "Black Panther" screening.By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment"Get Out" Returning To Theatres For Free Screenings At Select AMC LocationsThe screenings will celebrate the film's one year anniversary.
By David Saric
- MusicChris Brown's "Welcome To My Life" Documentary Coming To Theaters In JuneChris Brown shared the trailer for "Welcome To My Life" on Wednesday along with its release month.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTupac Broadway Musical "Holler If You Hear Me" To End After Just Six Weeks"Holler If You Hear Me" will end on Sunday after a six-week run on Broadway.By Rose Lilah
- NewsNas "Time Is Illmatic" Documentary Headed To Theatres This OctoberThe rights to Nas documentary, "Time Is Illmatic" have been acquired by Tribeca, and will be screened in select cities starting in October.By Trevor Smith