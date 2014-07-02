tetsuo & youth
- NewsLupe Fiasco Responds To Grammy Snub With Sesame Street "L" Memes"Tetsuo & Youth" didn't get nominated for a Grammy.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsLupe Fiasco Feat. Crystal Torres "Adoration Of The Magi" VideoLupe Fiasco releases the video to "Adoration of the Magi", off "Tetsuo & Youth". By Angus Walker
- Music VideosLupe Fiasco Feat. Nikki Jean "Madonna" VideoLupe Fiasco shares the heavy video for "Tetsuo & Youth" highlight, "Madonna".By Trevor Smith
- InterviewsLupe Fiasco's Message To Kid Cudi: "Talk To Me, Before I Fuck You Up”Lupe Fiasco reveals the root of his issues with Kid Cudi on Sway In The Morning.By Trevor Smith
- InterviewsLupe Fiasco Explains Why "Chopper" is "Too Damn Long" On Sway In The MorningLupe Fiasco kicks it with Sway on Shade 45.By Trevor Smith
- NewsStream Lupe Fiasco's "Tetsuo & Youth"Stream Lupe Fiasco's latest album, "Tetsuo & Youth". By Bruce Smith
- NewsMuralHNHH Premiere! Lupe drops off "Mural" from his upcoming album "Tetsuo & Youth".By Kevin Goddard
- InterviewsLupe Fiasco Says He Doesn't "Want To Be Relevant Today"Lupe Fiasco says that he has no desire to be relevant in this day and age, and also explains the concept of "Deliver."By Rose Lilah
- NewsLupe Fiasco & GrandeMarshall Clash Over "Adoration Of The Magi" Beat On TwitterAfter people point out that DJ Dahi's "Adoration Of The Magi" beat for Lupe Fiasco was used in a 2012 song by GrandeMarshall, the rappers engage in a back-and-forth on Twitter.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsAdoration Of The MagiLupe Fiasco shares "Adoration Of The Magi" from "Tetsuo & Youth".By Trevor Smith
- NewsMadonna (And Other Mothers In The Hood)Lupe Fiasco shares "Madonna", another new record from "Tetsuo & Youth".By Trevor Smith
- NewsLupe Fiasco Unveils "Tetsuo & Youth" Tracklist [Update: Artwork Revealed]The tracklist for Lupe Fiasco's fifth studio album, "Tetsuo & Youth" has been revealed.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDeliverHNHH Premiere: Lupe Fiasco delivers the new single from "Tetsuo & Youth", titled "Deliver".By Trevor Smith
- NewsLupe Fiasco's "Tetsuo & Youth" Album Gets A Release DateAtlantic Records just announced Lupe's new album is coming early next year.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLupe Fiasco On SKEE LiveLupe Fiasco discusses "Tetsuo & Youth" and his influences with DJ SKEE.By Patrick Lyons