terrorist attack
- PoliticsBiden Promises To "Hunt Down" Terrorists Responsible For Attack At Kabul AirportThe president also says that the U.S. "will respond with force and precision." The attack killed 13 U.S. troops and 60 Afghan civilians.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. Salutes Pharrell For Sending Cease & Desist For Trump's Use Of "Happy"T.I. is proud of Pharrell for speaking up about what's right.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyNYC Pipe Bomber Says Trump "Failed To Protect" The United StatesThe bomber who set off an explosive in New York City yesterday has words for Donald Trump. By Matt F
- SocietyPort Authority "Attempted Terrorist Attack" Was Payback For Killings In GazaAuthorities are revealing more details on this morning's Port Authority explosion.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyEgyptian Mosque Attack Leaves At Least 235 DeadTragedy strikes in Egypt as militants open fire on a Mosque, killing 235. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyFrench Soldier Wounded In Alleged Terrorist Attack At The LouvreA French soldier was stabbed by an assailant early Friday morning in what French officials are calling an attack that was "terrorist in nature."By hnhh
- NewsRihanna Cancels "Anti" Show In Nice After Horrific Bastille Day AttackAfter yesterday's terrorist attack during the Bastille Day celebrations in Nice, Rihanna has cancelled tonight's "Anti" show in the southern French city. By Angus Walker