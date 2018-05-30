televison
- TVKevin Hart's Netflix Series "True Story" Gets Release DateKevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are set to star in "True Story," a limited Netflix series coming in November. By Taylor McCloud
- EntertainmentLil Yachty Is A Proud "Big Mouth" Fan And Wants A Part In Season 3Lil Yachty has aspirations to voice a character on Netflix's "Big Mouth." By hnhh
- EntertainmentCardi B May Actually Star Alongside Fran Drescher In "The Nanny" RebootFran Drescher is reportedly in talks with Cardi B's representation.By hnhh
- EntertainmentFormer "The Cosby Show" Star Geoffrey Owens Returns To TV After Viral Job-ShamingGeoffery Owens will take on a character written for him specifically in Tyler Perry's "The Haves and the Have Nots."By hnhh
- EntertainmentSteve Harvey Ditches Signature Mustache LookThe day has finally come.By Alex Zidel
- Music14-Year-Old Stuns Crowd Covering James Brown's Classic SingleCourtney Hadwin's got her future in the bag. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyAmazon Prime Day 2018 Is Here & It's Black Friday In JulyIt's Christmas in July. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRoseanne Barr Blames Ambien For Sparking Racist Twitter ControversyThe comedienne is in damage control. By David Saric