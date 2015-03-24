Talk
- MusicJay-Z To Speak To Wall Street Executives At Robin Hood Conference: ReportJay-Z will look to show Wall Street executives the blueprint to his success in next month’s Robin Hood conference.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJay Critch Is Back With New Video "Talk"Jay Critch carries the torch on his new release "Talk".By Alex Zidel
- MusicKhalid Details Megan Thee Stallion "Talk" Remix & Begs SZA For A FeatureKhalid stopped by Rap Radar to speak about "Free Spirit," his tour and the "Talk" remixes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKhalid Performs His Chart-Topping Hits At Time 100 Gala, Gets Praised By Taylor SwiftKhalid did the damn thing at the Time 100 Gala. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosKhalid Drops Off Colourful "Talk" VideoStream Khalid's new video.By Chantilly Post
- MusicKhalid Performs "Talk" & "Better" On "Saturday Night Live"Khalid makes his "SNL" debut memorable. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsLil Wayne Joins T-Pain On New Song "Goat Talk"Listen to T-Pain & Lil Wayne's new collab "Goat Talk."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicNicki Minaj Teases Pregnancy Talk With Tummy-Rubbing BoyfriendA baby will be placed in her tummy because he said so.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine 's Girlfriend Demonstrates Her Loyalty In Expletive RantTekashi's girlfriend Jade is done with all the backtalk in 2019.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosAsian Doll Shares "Talk" VideoAsian doubles down.By Milca P.
- MusicKanye West Says He Spoke & Met With Travis Scott: “It’s All Love”All is good again between Kanye & Travis.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicChris Brown & Rihanna Don't Ever Speak To Each Other: ReportChris Brown and Rihanna are not on speaking terms according to a source close to RiRi.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPusha T Isn't Ready To Play The Blame Game With DrakePusha T isn't ready to spill the beans.By Devin Ch
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Announces Talk With Kanye West To Talk Mental HealthMark your calendars for October 17th. By Chantilly Post
- MusicQuavo Hypes Migos Solo Work, Including Takeoff's: " He’s Our Franchise Rookie Player"Quavo illuminates Migos' growth dynamic since they started focusing on solo material. By Devin Ch
- MusicGoldlink Hospitalized With Burns All Over The Body, Seattle Show CancelledGoldlink has been ordered to cancel all gigs until he's feeling better.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosCardo Antonnio Has Gold-Plated Everything In "Talk Talk" VideoCardo Antonnio isn't afraid to order his shooters to let it fly with their golden AK's.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown And Rihanna "Talk All The Time": ReportRihanna and Chris Brown are allegedly on good terms and talk all the time.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig Sean Says He Got Death Threats While Working As A TelemarketerBig Sean shares advice with Detroit-area students.By Matt F
- SocietyBarack Obama Surprises Michelle Obama With Special 25th Anniversary VideoBarack Obama sends his love from afar.By Matt F
- MusicChris Brown's Physical Assault On Rihanna Recounted In Graphic DetailChris Brown opens up about that infamous night.By Matt F
- MusicChance The Rapper & Russ Reach Out To SoundcloudChance the Rapper and Russ want to help.By Matt F
- NewsTalkListen to Royce Rizzy's newest offering "Talk" featuring Ca$h Out.By Kevin Goddard