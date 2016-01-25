Swish
- NewsTyga Updates "Floss In The Bank" With Official AudioTyga officially drops off "Floss In The Bank."By Milca P.
- NewsJay Rock & Tee Grizzley Make Sure You Know This "Sh*t Real" On New BangerBanger alert.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTyga Speaks On His Current Comeback: "The Curse Is Broken"Tyga spoke about his comeback effort with Billboard.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentA Tyga Comeback Is ImminentTyga is making a return. We're here for it.By E Gadsby
- NewsTyga Drops Off New Single & Accompanying Video "Swish"Check out another Summer banger from Tyga called "Swish."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTyga Teases New Single "Swish" Dropping TonightTyga readies his new single for an imminent drop. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsVeno Pay Tribute To Fredo Santana On CashMoneyAP & Swish-Produced New TrackBy Trevor Smith
- MusicKid Ink Dropping New Single With 2 Chainz TomorrowKid Ink & 2 Chainz are about to drop the new single "Swish" on Thursday.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKanye West Reveals Final Tracklist For “The Life Of Pablo”Kanye West's 7th studio album is no longer untitled.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKanye West Drops Major Hint About New Album TitleKanye West drops a major hint that his new album will be called "T.L.O.P."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKanye West Hints At "New Secret Album Title"Kanye West's album may not be titled "WAVES," or "SWISH" for that matter. By Trevor Smith
- InterviewsKanye West Has Not Decided On Album Title YetKanye West says that an album title has been confirmed yet.By Rose Lilah
- NewsIs Kim Kardashian Asking Fans To Name Kanye West's Album?You might have the power to name Kanye West's upcoming studio album.By Trevor Smith
- NewsTyler, The Creator Might Be On Kanye West's "WAVES"Tyler was spotted in the studio with the famous WAVES tracklist.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentKanye West's 25 Best TweetsA look back at Kanye West, one of the best Twitter users OF ALL TIME.By Patrick Lyons
- Editor's PickKanye West Takes Shots At Wiz Khalifa Over "WAVES" Comments; Wiz RespondsKanye says Wiz stole Cudi's style and calls his music "corny as f*ck."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKanye West Changes Title Of Upcoming AlbumLater "Swish," Kanye West is feeling "Waves" for his next album title.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKanye West On "SWISH": "This Is The Album Of The Life"Kanye West is feeling extremely optimistic about "SWISH."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKanye West Will Debut "SWISH" At Yeezy Season 3 Premiere At MSGKanye West is rolling out "SWISH" and Yeezy Season 3 at the same damn time.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentTop Tracks: January 18 - January 24Here are the most viewed tracks in HNHH's Hot 100 for the week of January 18 - January 24. By Angus Walker
- NewsConsequence Shares Kanye West's "College Dropout" Handwritten TracklistThe tradition continues... By Angus Walker
- NewsYoung Thug Might Be On Kanye West's "SWISH"It looks like Young Thug may have made the final cut.By Danny Schwartz