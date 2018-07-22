swat
- PoliticsNo Charges Filed In Fatal Shooting Of Amir LockeProsecutors have declined to file charges against the officer that fatally shot Amir Locke in early February. By Brianna Lawson
- CrimeFamous Dex Listed As Suspect In Domestic Violence Investigation: ReportPolice called the SWAT team to Famous Dex's home after an alleged domestic incident. By Aron A.
- CrimeBreonna Taylor Cops Declare "She's Done" In Bodycam FootageBodycam footage has been released of a SWAT team raiding Breonna Taylor's apartment.By Alex Zidel
- SportsTexans Linebackers Show Up To Patriots Game In SWAT Suits: WatchCreative yet effective.By Alexander Cole
- GamingFortnite World Champ Bugha Swatted At His Home During Livestream$3M winner of the Fornite World Cup Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf isn't immuned to gamer trolling.By Aron A.
- CrimeYG Home Raided By LAPD In Relation To Fatal Shooting: ReportThe vehicle involved in the shooting that left a cop injured and a bystander dead was registered to YG.By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Was Informed Of "Feds Clocking His Whereabouts" Prior To ArrestKodak Black was given fair warning that Feds were hot on his trail.By Devin Ch
- SocietyJay-Z "99 Problems" Lyrics Get Fan "Swatted": Police Show Up With Guns DrawnThe man was a victim of an absurd misunderstanding.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Home Raided By Feds, Gun Found: Report6ix9ine's Brooklyn home was raided earlier today.By Aron A.
- SocietyTrader Joe's Employee Helps Hostages Escape Gunman; 1 Dead In Los AngelesTrader Joe's was the scene of a scary hostage situation for nearly three hours.By Devin Ch