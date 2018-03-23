suspected
- LifeUpper East Side Execution Update: 20-Year-Old Woman's Baby Daddy Arrested & Charged With MurderAzsia Johnson was pushing her three-month-old son in a stroller when she was shot in the back of the head at point-blank range.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Denies Purchasing Illegally Imported Ancient Roman StatueKim Kardashian was at the center of a strange scandal, after her name was listed as the importer on a "looted" ancient statue.By Taya Coates
- MusicYNW Melly Reportedly A Suspect In Florida Deputy's MurderMore trouble for YNW Melly.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYNW Melly Denied Bond Over Double Murder ChargesYNW Melly & YNW Bortlen won't be shown any leniency.By Devin Ch
- MusicCasanova & His Entourage Accused Of Attacking Woman In Manhattan DinerCasanova is being accused of brutally attacking a women he suspected of "voyeurism."By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder Suspect ArrestedThe man suspected of killing XXXTentacion has been arrested.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyYouTube Shooter's Motives & Identity RevealedNasim Aghdam, a woman in her late 30s has been identified as the "Youtube Shooter."By Devin Ch
- Society2 People Killed Following A Terror Attack In French SupermarketISIS is claiming responsibility for the tragedy. By David Saric