suit and tie
- SportsSteve Nash Gives Fans Buckets While Hooping In A Suit: WatchNash really is that dude.By Alexander Cole
- IndustryUniversal Is Being Sued Over Justin Timberlake & Jay Z's "Suit & Tie"R&B greats Sly, Slick and Wicked are suing Universal over Justin Timberlake and Jay Z's "Suit & Tie." By Angus Walker
- BeefJustin Timberlake Has "Too Much Respect" For Kanye West To BeefJustin Timberlake reveals that he has no beef with Kanye West, but does want to collaborate with the rapper.By Trevor Smith
- NewsSuit & Tie (Four Tet Remix)UK electronic musician Four Tet puts his spin on Timberlake's hit single. Thoughts?By hnhh
- NewsJustin Timberlake Addresses Kanye West Diss On SNLJustin Timberlake distances himself from the jab he took at Kanye during his performance of "Suit & Tie" on SNL last weekend.By Trevor Smith
- NewsKanye West Disses The Grammys, "Suit & Tie," President Obama [Update: Second Rant Mentions Taylor Swift & Beyonce]During a London performance, Kanye West goes off on the Grammys, President Obama, Justin Timberlake & Jay-Z's "Suit & Tie" and more.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJustin Timberlake Explains Line "Get Out Your Seat, Hov" On "Suit & Tie"Justin Timberlake explains his Jay-Z-directed line from his new single "Suit & Tie."By Rose Lilah