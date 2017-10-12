suicide attempts
- Pop CultureTamar Braxton 911 Call: Sobbing BF David Adefeso Angry At WeTVThe 911 call David Adefeso, Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, made has been released and he can be heard sobbing as he angrily speaks about WeTV.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentParis Jackson Seemingly Falls Asleep In Car After Reported Suicide AttemptParis Jackson closed her eyes while her boyfriend pumped her gas.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Speaks Out On Suicide Attempt & "Tha Carter V" In ESPN InterviewLil Wayne and Odell Beckham Jr. get personal during the full ESPN interview.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTina Turner Reveals Details Of Marriage To Ike Turner: Rape, Honeymoon Brothel & MoreTina Turner opens up about her marriage to Ike Turner like she never has before. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Wayne Opens Up About Suicide Attempts & Mental Health On "Tha Carter V"After what feels like an eternity, Lil Wayne is ready to start his comeback off right. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentThe Rock Discloses His Secret Battle With DepressionThe Rock opens up about his battle with depression.By Devin Ch
- MusicJoe Budden Talks His Past Suicide Attempts, Mental Health AdvocacyJoe Budden opens up about his darker days.By Matt F