stunts
- Pop CultureGinuwine Allegedly Passes Out Following Underwater Magic StuntHe's said to be filming a reality show in Vegas with famed magician Criss Angel. A video shows the unexpected scene.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSteve-O Admits "Jackass" Was "Worth Vilifying" For Being A "Bad Influence"He'll take the wrap for the early years, but these days, Steve-O no longer takes fault because the internet is thriving.By Erika Marie
- MoviesTom Cruise Performs "Most Dangerous" Stunt Yet In "Mission: Impossible 7"Tom Cruise went all out for a new stunt in the upcoming "Mission: Impossible" film.By Cole Blake
- MoviesTom Cruise Pulls Off Death-Defying Stunt For "Mission: Impossible 7"Tom Cruise has always been a big fan of doing his own stunts.By Alexander Cole
- Gram"Jackass" Star Steve-O Tapes Himself To Hollywood Billboard: WatchThe stuntman isn't playing it safe for marketing for his new comedy special. By Noah John
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Disses The Rock After Stunt Double Is RevealedKevin Hart's stunt double is slightly taller than him and probably a little braver.By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Venom 2" BTS Footage Shows Death-Defying StuntFan-captured "Venom 2" footage finds an unknown character taking a leap of faith, a refreshing dose of practical effects. By Mitch Findlay
- RandomBumpa, Popular Dancehall Dancer, Dies While Performing Stunt On Her HeadThe tragic moment was caught on video.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRuby Rose Risked "Becoming Paralyzed" Due To "Batwoman" StuntsRuby Rose's stunt work put her at risk. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDaniel Craig Ankle Injury Suspends "Bond 25" Filming"Bond 25" has halted production. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMary J Blige On "Umbrella Academy" Stunts: "I Was Pulling Glass Out Of My Face"The entertainer went all in for her character in the Netflix original.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentWill Smith & Martin Lawrence Begin Filming "Bad Boys 3" In AtlantaWill Smith and Martin Lawrence are back in Atlanta to film "Bad Boys 3."By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Flaunts Multi-Million Dollar Erotic Wristwatch by Richard MilleThis flex is next-level. By Zaynab
- MusicBhad Bhabie Brags About Buying "Billboard" Cover: "Y'all Can't Tell Me Sh*t"The hype over her "Billboard" magazine cover was misguided.By Zaynab
- MusicChris Brown Flexes Flashy Cars Amidst Child Support Battle: "Thanos Send His Regards"He looks mad slick when he finna go hoop.By Zaynab
- MusicPost Malone Copped A New Car After Totalling His Last Whip: "Bigger" & "Funner"He's rolling in a new Rolls, hours after totally his last one. By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Flaunts Clips Of Sold Out Show: "YOU CANT DO THIS IN YA OWN CITY"Some things are undeniable.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Flexes On IG With Receipts: "I'm The Hottest N*gga In The Game"There is no shame in his game.By Zaynab
- MusicJaden Smith Shoots Skateboard Stunts In New "Skate Kitchen" ClipGet a glimpse of the rapper in his upcoming movie.By Zaynab
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Defies Death With Ludicrous Stage DiveIt's raining men. By Mitch Findlay