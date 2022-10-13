Celebrities regularly diversify their portfolios with unusual partnerships, but this one resulted in a frightening moment for Ginuwine. The celebrated R&B singer has been seeing an uptick in his social media visibility these days thanks to his on-stage dance moves going viral. His fancy footwork isn’t the only thing he’s been working on, as Page Six reported Ginuwine has also been perfecting his magic skills…or at least working on his alleged fear of being underwater.

Las Vegas is one of the top spots for all things magic, including famed trickster Criss Angel’s show. Page Six reported that Ginuwine is a part of the Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars reality series, and during filming, he had a jarring accident.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Ginuwine performs onstage during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Louisiana Superdome on July 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

According to reports, the singer was attempting an underwater trick in a glass box. In a video that surfaced online, the “Pony” hitmaker bangs on the casing for help, and after being let out, Ginuwine seemed distressed. Crew members laid him on the ground and it was reported that, for a brief moment, the singer allegedly lost consciousness.

A source claimed, “It all happened so fast. It was like he got tapped out in a fight. In the show, he was trying to overcome his fear of being underwater as he couldn’t hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out.”

“Although he failed in rehearsals, he still went ahead with the stunt on the show and everyone was in tears,” they added.

Ginuwine reportedly made a full recovery and is doing just fine. You will be able to check out the new CW series on October 22.

[via]