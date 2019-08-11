study
- Random"Weed Nuns" Co-Sign Study Claiming Cannabis Offers Protection Against COVID-19"We are, naturally, pleased that science is catching up with ancient wisdom," Sister Kate told "The Sun."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTom Holland Hints That Short Men Have More Sex Than Tall MenEagle-eyed fans spotted Tom Holland liking a post that suggested men 5'9 and under have more sex than tall men.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureMeghan Markle Named Smartest Member Of The Royal Family By New StudyThe “Suits” actress graduated with a double degree in theatre and international relations back in 2003.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsLakers Fans Complain More About Officiating Than Anyone Else: Study FindsA study has found that the Lakers fanbase complains the most about officiating.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake, Travis Scott, & Eminem Cost Fans The Most Money, Says New StudyKanye West and Kendrick Lamar were also key components of the study.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsBlack Americans Pay More For Homes Than Any Other Group: Study FindsA study from MIT has concluded that Black Americans pay more for homeownership than any other group.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsStudy Finds COVID-19 Is Mutating To Become More ContagiousA study in Houston found that the coronavirus is mutating to become more contagious.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureReport Finds That Almost All Black Lives Matter Rallies Have Been PeacefulA map complies every protest, riot, and battle since May. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureNew Study Says Weed Is Not Good For Your HeartSay it ain't so doc!By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsDoctors Find Coronavirus In Unborn Child While In WombFrench doctors have found that unborn children can contract the coronavirus while in the womb.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNew Study Finds Money Can Buy HappinessAccording to a new study, money can buy happiness.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCOVID-19 Drug, Hydroxychloroquine, Leads To Death, Heart Risks: Study ShowsA new study shows that Hydroxychloroquine leads to an increase in death and heart risks.By Cole Blake
- RandomStudy Says Watching Movies In A Theatre Is Considered A "Light Workout"Grab your movie tickets! By Chantilly Post
- SocietyOceans' Rise In Heat Over Last 25 Years Equals "3.6 Billion Hiroshima Bombs"A new study shows oceans are continuing to warm at record rates.By Cole Blake
- TechVaping-Related Deaths Linked To THC More Frequently Than NicotineBad news for THC extract enthusiasts.By Aron A.
- RandomBlack Teens Are Attempting Suicide More Than Ever Before, Study FindsVery sad. By Chantilly Post
- FoodChick-Fil-A Drive-Thru Is The Slowest Among Fast Food Joints: ReportIt's not because of poor service, though.By Alex Zidel
- FoodChipotle's Supposedly Compostable Bowls Contain Cancer-linked ChemicalsDoes anything not give you cancer? LMK.By Noah C