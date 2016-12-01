student loans
- PoliticsSupreme Court Strikes Down Student Loan Forgiveness, Joe Biden RespondsJoe Biden has responded to the Supreme Court's decision to strike down his student loan forgiveness plan.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsWhite House Exposes PPP Loans Of RepublicansRepublicans had a lot to say following Biden's student loan announcement, but they quickly got put in their place.By Lawrencia Grose
- PoliticsJoe Biden Gets Dragged For Refusing To Forgive $50k Of Student Loan DebtBernie Sanders' former Press Secretary Briahna Joy Gray joined TMZ earlier today to criticize President Biden's stalled efforts to forgive student loan debts.By Joshua Robinson
- TVMegan Thee Stallion & Ellen DeGeneres Surprise Healthcare Worker With $50kMegan Thee Stallion and Ellen DeGeneres surprised a healthcare worker with $50,000, Thursday.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJoe Biden Will Ask Congress To Immediately Cancel $10,000 In Student LoansSome far-lefters are saying it's not enough. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsTrump's Trying To Shut Down Student Loan Forgiveness ProgramTrump is trying to shut down the popular student loan forgiveness program that would as part of cuts in the U.S. Education Department's funding.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentBernie Sanders Wants To Cancel All Student Loan Debt By Taxing Wall StreetBernie Sanders for 2020 or nah? By Aida C.
- LifeOprah Winfrey Claps Back At Fan Who Questioned Her Philanthropic EffortsDon't come for Oprah unless you have the receipts.By hnhh
- MusicHBCU Commencement Speaker Pays Off Class Of 2019 Student LoansMorehouse University's class of 2019 is debt-free.By Aida C.
- SocietyCollege Study Reveals: Almost Half Of Students Couldn't Afford Food In 201817% of students that were surveyed say they have dealt with homelessness at some point in their academic careers.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBlack High School Student Scores $3.7 Million Dollars Worth Of ScholarshipsHard work and dedication in the flesh. By Aida C.
- SocietyBoston Woman Becomes A Millionaire After Bank Mixes Up Her IdentityTD awarded a cool mill to the wrong "Ellen Fleming."By Devin Ch
- LifeThe US Government Reportedly Plans To Forgive $108 Billion In Student Loan DebtApplications are open now for the program.By hnhh