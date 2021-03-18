Stop Asian Hate
- CrimeAtlanta-Area Spa Shooter Pleads Guilty To Four Murders; Sentenced To LifeThe man responsible for the killing spree earlier this year will serve life behind bars.By Milca P.
- Crime#StopAsianHate Cries Continue As Man Is Charged For Throwing Rocks At Asian Mom & SonMore crimes against the Asian community continue to arise, the latest being a California man who threw rocks at a mother & son due to his distaste for Koreans.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureRihanna Attends #StopAsianHate March In New YorkRihanna marched alongside hundreds in the #StopAsianHate protest in New York City.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJhené Aiko Shares #StopAsianHate Posts After Atlanta Spa ShootingsJhené Aiko reflects on her grandfather's legacy while encouraging her followers to #StopAsianHate.By Joshua Robinson