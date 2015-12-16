startup
- SportsJohnny Manziel Agrees To Join Quavo-Backed Startup League Fan Controlled FootballJohnny Manziel signs on to join Quavo-back startup league Fan Controlled Football.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureVirgil Abloh Launches "Free Game" Mentorship Project To Help Young EntrepreneursAbloh launched the digital platform to provide resources for the younger generation to learn about the ins and outs of the fashion world.By Dre D.
- SportsSerena Williams Invests In Startup To Help Combat The Black Maternal Mortality CrisisSerena Wiliams is investing in a healthier future for Black mothers. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake Invests "Grown Man Dollars" Into eSports Startup"The game ain't changed but only the players." By Devin Ch
- MusicAmazon Buys Nas-Backed Pharmaceutical Startup for $1 BillionNas is making silent cashflow moves.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson Invests In Online Ticketing Startup Atom TicketsJohnson is expanding his business acumen even further. By David Saric
- Life"Uber For Private Jets" Startup Funded By Jay Z Raises $105 MillionJetSmarter's pre-money valuation was over $1 billion.By hnhh
- TechDrake Invests In Tech Startup CompanyDrake is becoming a major investor in the tech startup app, Omni.By Kevin Goddard