“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker”
- Pop Culture"Rise of Skywalker" Novelization Reportedly Answers How Palpatine Was RevivedWe knew answers were coming. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVAdam Driver Returns To "SNL" As Kylo Ren For Another "Undercover Boss""Let's intern."By Cole Blake
- MoviesTaika Waititi Is In Talks To Get His Own "Star Wars" MovieTaika Waititi is in demand right now. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop Culture"Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" Hits The $1 Billion Mark WorldwideDespite taking some time to hit the mark, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is a Billion Dollar Success. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesThe "Ben Solo Challenge" Hits The Internet & Fan Reenact "Rise of Skywalker" SceneAdam Driver is a bright spot in the film. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesJohn Boyega Responds To "Star Wars" Critics With Instagram VideoBoyega doesn't care. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" Editor Admits Film Is "Fan Service”Maryann Brandon is admitting the film was rushed.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Star Wars" Star Kelly Marie Tran Speaks On Shooting Leia's Final ScenesKelly is thankful.By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesDirector Of "Crazy Rich Asians" Wants A "Star Wars" Spin-Off For Rose TicoWould this be justice for Rose Tico?By Cole Blake
- Movies"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" Is Causing SeizuresThe special effects in the new "Star Wars" can be too much to handle.By Cole Blake
- Numbers"Star Wars," "Little Women," & "Uncut Gems" Capitalize On Holiday Box OfficeIt was a successful holiday season at the box office.By Cole Blake
- TVJon Favreau Confirms Fall 2020 Release For "The Mandalorian" Season 2Baby Yoda will be back next fall. By Cole Blake
- MoviesJ.J. Abrams Responds To Criticism Of "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker"J.J. Abrams responds to the critics.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" & "Cats" Both Let Downs In Box OfficeBoth films missed the mark.By Cole Blake
- MoviesBurger King Giving Away Free Whoppers In Exchange For Star Wars SpoilersIs it worth it?By Aron A.
- MoviesNew Kylo Ren & Palpatine Footage In "Star Wars" The Rise Of Skywalker" TrailerOnly 5 more days...By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureDisney's Star Wars Hotel Will Open In 2021Escape to the edge of the galaxy.By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesAdam Driver Doesn't Think Kylo Ren Needs Redemption In "Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker"The Dark Side reigns By Karlton Jahmal
- Numbers"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" Projected To Have Massive Debut WeekendMake sure to get your tickets early.By Arielle London
- EntertainmentJ.J. Abrams Reportedly Considering "Superman" & "Green Lantern" Reboot FilmsCan Abrams save DC?By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" Possible Runtime RevealedThe final chapter may be a long one. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Star Wars" Reveals Sith Troopers Striking New Look Ahead Of Episode 9With the arrival of "Star Wars" episode 9 this coming December, Starwars.com reveals the new Sith Troopers design.By hnhh
- SneakersStar Wars Reportedly Working With Adidas For Exclusive Sneaker CollabAdidas teams with Star Wars ahead of “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker."By Kyle Rooney