star spangled banner
- GramBrandy Receives Praise From Brother Ray J Following National Anthem At Rams Vs. 49ers GameThe singer paid homage to her mentor and friend Whitney Houston, donning a 'fit reminiscent to the late legend's 1991 Super Bowl look.By Erika Marie
- MusicJacquees Sings National Anthem At Lakers Game & The Internet Swiftly ReactedThe self-proclaimed King of R&B was more than thrilled to take to the mic before the game.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChaka Khan's All-Star Performance Compared To Fergie'sChaka Khan's incredibly long rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game has been met with comparisons to Fergie's cringeworthy performance of the national anthem the year before. By Aron A.
- MusicDemi Lovato Predicted She'd Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl A Decade AgoHer mind.By Lynn S.
- MusicSwae Lee Reveals What He Hopes To Do At The Super Bowl One DaySwae Lee is dreaming big.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSwae Lee Offers Falsetto Twist On The National AnthemSwae Lee flexes his vocals with his version of the "Star-Spangled Banner."By Alex Zidel
- SportsTwitter Reacts To Ray Lewis Kneeling During The National AnthemRay Lewis has officially flip-flopped.By Matt F
- SocietyTrump Says NFL Owners Should Fire Players Who Kneel During National Anthem"Get that son of a bitch off the field right now" - Donald Trump on NFL players who kneel during national anthem.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicQuavo Addresses The Online Petition Of Him Remaking The National AnthemQuavo says he would love to remake a modern day 2017 National Anthem.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyMelania Trump Has To Remind Donald Trump To Put Hand Over Heart During National AnthemWatch Melania Trump give her husband, Donald, a little nudge to remind him to put his hand over his heart during national anthem.By Kevin Goddard