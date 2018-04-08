staged
- Music6ix9ine Denies Staging Gym Attack, Calls Footage "Tough To Watch"The Bushwick-born rapper said that the attack was "cowardly," which is in line with his initial statement on the beatdown.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Buck Says 50 Cent Beef Was StagedYoung Buck says 50 Cent was the mastermind behind their beef, claiming that it was staged the entire time.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsMasika Kalysha Blasts Theory That "Trap Queen" Question With Daughter Was StagedThe TikTok video featured Kalysha and Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter.By hnhh
- GossipDaBaby's Louis Vuitton Fight With Cam Coldheart Was Allegedly FakeCam Coldheart, the rival rapper that DaBaby got physical with at the Louis Vuitton store last year, claims their fight was staged.By Alex Zidel
- RandomTeen YouTuber Arrested For "Armed Robbery" Prank On His Own MotherClout chasing is a helluva drug.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJoe Budden & Cyn Santana May Have Staged Break-Up For "Love & Hip Hop"Could they actually still be together?By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Slams Claims He Staged Colorism Incident During Video ShootShen Sultry claimed Tory Lanez staged the whole incident.By Aron A.
- MusicAdam22's "Live Ambush:" Gunman Charged With 2nd-Degree RobberyDavid Tran has been formally charged with trying to rob Adam22 of his podcast money.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentQueen Latifah's On Jussie Smollett's Side Until She Has "Proof" He Staged AttackJussie's got Queen Latifah rooting for him. By Chantilly Post
- MusicYNW Melly Reportedly Staged Fake Drive-By & Rode Around With Dead Bodies In CarMore disturbing details have surfaced about the double murder charge of YNW Melly. By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentKenan Thompson On Jussie Smollett: "That Story Is So Crazy"Kenan Thompson initially reached out to Jussie Smollett after the attack.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Says Jussie Smollett "F*cked Up Black History Month" If He LiedCardi B expresses her disappointment in the latest developments in Jussie Smollett's case.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Hired Brothers To "Attack" Him, Police Sources Say: ReportPolice believe Jussie Smollett orchestrated the attack on himself.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Attack Reportedly "Staged" So He Could Keep His JobThere are a few discrepancies in Jussie's story.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentOrlando Brown Sits Down With Dr. Phil Amid Intervention: "He Has A Mental Problem"Orlando's friends believe he's suffering from a mental illness.By Chantilly Post
- NewsCardi B Insists Offset's Apology Was Not Staged Despite Publicist's InvolvementThe rapper won't let people come for Patientce either.By Zaynab
- MusicTravis Scott Cheating Pictures Were Staged, Creator Comes Forward With ExplanationTravis was telling the truth. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Gets Punched During Concert But Something Seems FishySomething doesn't seem right here...By Alex Zidel
- MusicCelina Powell Shares Video In Bed With Tekashi 6ix9ineCelina Powell claims that she and Tekashi are "dating."By Devin Ch