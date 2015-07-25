stage crasher
- TVAvril Lavigne Vs. Topless Juno Awards Streaker: Singer Tells Woman To "Get The F*ck Off" Her StageAs Lavigne was introducing AP Dhillion last night, an unwanted visitor joined the Canadian artist on stage, wearing nothing more than pasties on her top half.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPi'erre Bourne Swiftly Disposes Of Stage Crasher"Toss em back to the wolves." By Noah C
- MusicOffset Crashes Cardi B's Rolling Loud Set, Gets Kicked OffOffset hasn't given up hope.By Aron A.
- MusicBeastie Boys Speak On The Time MCA Crashed A Run-DMC ShowAdam Yauch ran out on stage to perform "Walk This Way" with Aerosmith and Run-DMC.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyonce & Jay Z Fan Who Rushed On Stage Speaks Out: "Still Look Good"Anthony's unfazed by his stage crash. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBhad Bhabie's Bodyguard Falls Into Crowd After Throwing Fan Off StageBhad Bhabie's security guard's attempt to remove a stage crasher off stage didn't work out as planned.By Aron A.
- SocietyFan Tackled By Security After Crashing Stage At Gucci Mane ConcertThis fan got a little more than he bargained for when he tried to turn up with Gucci Mane.By Milca P.
- NewsEarl Sweatshirt Hits A Stage IntruderEarl Sweatshirt deals with an obnoxious fan at an Australian show.By Trevor Smith