- RandomCoronavirus Started Spreading In Late 2019, New Study SuggestsA new study reveals that the pandemic could've started as early as October. By Aron A.
- PoliticsGeorgia Governor Didn't Know Asymptomatic People Could Spread CoronavirusGeorgia Governor Brian Kemp admitted that he was not actually aware that asymptomatic people could spread coronavirus to others until recently.By Lynn S.
- SportsSuper Bowl Possibly Led To Spread Of Coronavirus Says GovernorFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis is admitting that the Super Bowl may have been a breeding ground for Coronavirus.By Alexander Cole
- RandomAmazon Delivery Man Caught Spitting On Customer's PackageAn Amazon delivery man was caught by a home security camera spitting on a package and smearing the saliva on the box with his hand.By Lynn S.
- RandomToilet Licker Tells Dr. Phil She Doesn't Care If People Die From CoronavirusFame-seeking TikTok user, Ava Louise, who filmed herself licking an airplane toilet seat, told Dr. Phil that potentially infecting someone with coronavirus is worth the attention.By Lynn S.
- RandomCDC Warns Americans It Expects Coronavirus To Spread In U.S.Health authorities expect Coronavirus to spread within the U.S.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicHealth Officials Rubbish Claims Of A Herpes Outbreak At Coachella 2019Medical experts are quick to dispute HerpAlert's findings.By Devin Ch
- SportsSuper Bowl 53: "Rich Fiend" Wagers $1.5 Million On Rams Beating PatsThere's a lot of moolah on the line for this year's Super Bowl.By Devin Ch
- MusicCiara Serves Sensuality & Futurism In Wonderland ShootBless you, CiCi.By Zaynab
- SocietyHIV & Syphilis Outbreak In Milwaukee Deemed Largest STI Cluster In US History125 people have been diagnosed so far. By David Saric
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Talks “XO Tour Llif3” & How Being "Authentic" Made Him Successful“XO Tour Llif3” apparently was a throwaway track. By Chantilly Post