- RelationshipsNe-Yo Confirms Divorce RumoursNe-Yo has confirmed that he and his wife, Crystal Smith, are getting a divorce, following speculation that the two of them had split.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsAmanda Bynes Announces EngagementAmanda Bynes announced that she is engaged to "tha love of my life" with a post on Instagram showing off her diamond engagement ring.By Lynn S.
- MusicLauren London Reveals Nipsey Hussle Tattoo Following Memorial Service"When you see me, you will always see him."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Defends His "Cowboys & Indians" Costume Party Against "Racial-Backlash"Kevin Hart By Devin Ch
- SocietyDonald Trump Praises Kim Kardashian For Being A "Good Wife": "She Did A Great Thing"Trump makes his admiration public.By Zaynab
- SportsFormer Bears QB Erik Kramer Charged With Battery Over Domestic Violence IncidentThe Bears record holder assaulted his wife in June, could face 6 months in prison.By Devin Ch
- SportsMuhammad Ali's Ex-Wife Shuts The Door On Trump: "Pardon Someone Who's Alive"Muhammad Ali's ex-wife rejects Donald Trump's idea of a posthumous pardon.By Devin Ch
- MusicE-40 Sues Another Author For Stealing "Captain Save A Hoe" TrademarkEarl Stevens holding onto "Captain Save A Hoe" like his first born.By Devin Ch
- Sports76ers Consider Firing GM Bryan Colangelo As Twitter Plot ThickensThe Twitter-accounts probe is now focused on Colangelo's spouse.By Devin Ch
- SocietyAshley Madison's Business Is Booming, Women Signing Up In The MillionsCheating is not something largely accredited to men anymore. By David Saric