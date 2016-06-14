spider-man: homecoming
- MoviesTom Holland Says Zendaya Will Return For "Spider-Man 3"It looks like Zendaya's portrayal of MJ will be back for another spinning adventure in the upcoming "Spider-Man" movie after Tom Holland recently confirmed a few details about the film's status.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesSony Chairman Hopes To Keep "Spider-Man" In MCU For More FilmsFuture "Spider-Man" films under the Disney umbrella may be a huge possibility based on a recent comment by Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesDonald Glover's Movies Have Surpassed $3 Billion At The Box OfficeStarring in "The Lion King" definitely helps.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentMysterio: Everything We Know About "Spiderman: Far From Home" CharacterMysterio joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentSony Producer Amy Pascal Wants Spider-Man To Remain In The MCUSony isn't being greedy. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentHere Are The Highest Grossing Movies of 2017How many of these films have you guys seen?By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDonald Glover Makes Cameo In New "Spider-man: Homecoming" TrailerChildish Gambino will be showing up in this summer's superhero blockbuster.By Matt F
- MusicDJ Khaled Reportedly Filmed A Scene For Spider-Man: HomecomingThe Khaled cameo came in.By Trevor Smith
- LifeWatch The Second Trailer For “Spider-Man: Homecoming”Peter Parker and Tony Stark are back for more.By hnhh
- NewsWatch The Awesome "Spider-Man: Homecoming" Official TrailerMarvel presents the first trailer for "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which hits theaters next summer. By Angus Walker
- NewsDonald Glover Joins Cast Of "Spider-Man: Homecoming"Childish will appear in the next Spiderman movie.By Danny Schwartz