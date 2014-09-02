souled out
- MusicJhené Aiko Details Her New Album "Trip 17"Jhené Aiko steps into the wild for inspiration.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJhene Aiko Speaks On "Special Project" That Will Feature John MayerJhene Aiko speaks on an upcoming project that she's been working on for three years. By Angus Walker
- NewsJhene Aiko "Lyin' King" VideoJhene Aiko releases a stunning new video to "Lyin' King," on the one year anniversary of "Souled Out." By Angus Walker
- Original ContentTop Five Jhene Aiko FeaturesHere's a look at Jhene Aiko's top five features with some of today's biggest rappers. By Carl Lamarre
- Music VideosJhene Aiko "Eternal Sunshine" VideoWatch Jhene Aiko's emotional new video for "Eternal Sunshine".By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosJhene Aiko "Spotless Mind" VideoWatch the new music video for Jhene Aiko's "Spotless Mind."By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosJhene Aiko "Wading" VideoWatch the official music video for Jhene Aiko's "Wading."By Rose Lilah
- NewsJhene Aiko "Spotless Mind (Live in Philadelphia)" VideoCheck out a live performance from Jhene Aiko.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsLecrae's "Anomaly" Debuts At #1 On Billboard 200, Jhene Aiko's "Souled Out" At #3Lecrae's "Anomaly" beats out Jhene Aiko's "Souled Out" for the #1 debut on Billboard's 200 chart. By Rose Lilah
- NewsLecrae "Anomaly" & Jhene Aiko "Souled Out" Sales ProjectionsLecrae may have released his first number one album.By Lloyd Jaffe
- ReviewsReview: Jhene Aiko's "Souled Out""Souled Out" features songstress Jhene Aiko bravely stretching out on her own, for which she should be commended. However, the album's lack of diversity and dynamism, in overall production, nullifies Aiko's magnetism to a considerable extent.By Kahron Spearman
- NewsJhene Aiko Performs "The Pressure" Live On Jimmy KimmelJhene Aiko stops by Jimmy Kimmel's show to perform "The Pressure".By hnhh
- NewsJhene Aiko On Ebro In The MorningJhene Aiko chops it up with Ebro, Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez on Hot 97.By Rose Lilah
- NewsStream Jhene Aiko's New Album "Souled Out" In FullListen to Jhene Aiko's "Souled Out" prior to its release next week.By Rose Lilah