- Pop CultureCoca-Cola Personalizes Labels & Approves Racist Messages, "BLM" Not Allowed: ReportThe public noticed that "White Lives Matter" & "I am a Nazi" can be personalized on bottles, but "Gay Pride" & "Black Lives Matter" could not.By Erika Marie
- SportsLeon Edwards Challenges Jorge Masvidal After Whooping Dos Anjos At "Fight Night"Leon Edwards is seeking vengeance for the dreaded "Three Piece, and a Soda" incident.By Devin Ch
- SocietyDrinking A Small Glass Of Juice Or Soda Linked To Increased Risk Of CancerIf you like juice or soda, you might want to think twiceBy Aron A.
- SocietyCoca-Cola Announces Return Of New Coke For "Stranger Things"New Coke is making a return!By Alex Zidel
- SocietyCoca-Cola Introduces First New Flavor In Over A DecadeOrange Vanilla Coca-Cola is on the way.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B's Super Bowl Teaser Drops, Steve Carell Joins In Too"Okurrr!"By Devin Ch
- SocietyTrump Requests A Coke To Quench His Thrist While Paying Off Playboy ModelMaybe illegal activities make Trump thirsty. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMissy Elliott Attributes 30lbs Weight Loss To Purging Soda & BreadMissy Elliott is screaming from the rooftops.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosAzealia Banks Releases New Video For "Soda"Check out Azealia Banks' new video for "Soda," off her "Broke With Expensive Taste" album.By Kevin Goddard
- TVMike Will Made It Remixes Fanta Theme Song For New CommercialMike Will Made It puts his own spin on the Fanta anthem.By Matt F