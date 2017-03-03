slaves
- Pop CultureT.I. Demands Reparations For Slave Descendants In Open Letter To Lloyd's Of LondonT.I. goes in. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicParents Of R. Kelly "Sex Slaves" Fear Suicide Pact Involving Their DaughtersA 2nd Trump Tower under Azriel Clary's name lies untouched, according to her parents.By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James Says NFL Owners Have "Slave Mentality"Does James have a point?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentSamuel L. Jackson Set To Host African Slavery Docuseries "Enslaved"Jackson loans his famous voice to a docuseries. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicR. Kelly's Manager Reportedly Threatened To Murder Alleged Sex Slave's FatherR. Kelly gets himself into an even deeper mess.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyKanye West Invited To Visit Slave Ports In Africa By Nigerian LawmakerA Nigerian lawmaker wants Kanye West to "experience the choices in chains."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKanye West Appearing On Alt-Right "Info Wars" Was A LieKanye West and Candace Owens were mentioned by Alex Jones, but it was a lie. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicGLC Says Kanye West Needs Rehab, Not RidiculeGLC is very concerned for his old friend Kanye West.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicKanye West's Slavery Comments Caused By Him Not Taking Meds: ReportPeople close to Kanye reportedly believe that his slavery comments were a result of the rapper being off his meds.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentOprah Says She Reads Slave Documents To Cure Bad DaysNo "crisis" is as bad as it was for slaves. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyHillary Clinton Being Blamed For Libya Slave TradeHillary Clinton's move to overthrow the ruler of Libya is said to be the reason for the current slave trade happenings. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDid "Wheel Of Fortune" Feature Slaves In A Promo Backdrop Photo?"Wheel of Fortune" is in hot water.By Matt F
- SportsColumnist Links Adrian Peterson's Child Abuse To Being Descendent Of Slaves"Peterson likely is descended from slaves who suffered savage disciplinary beatings."By Kyle Rooney