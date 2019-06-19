slavery reparations
- PoliticsSan Francisco Considers Giving $5 Million Per Eligible Black Resident As ReparationsThe Californian city may be one of the first to take on such an initiative thanks to the local reparations committee.By Justin Acosta
- Pop CultureBenedict Cumberbatch & His Family May Have To Pay For Their Ancestor's Role In SlaveryThe actor's family is said to have owned a sugar plantation in the 18th and 19th century.By Isaac Fontes
- PoliticsCalifornia Slavery Reparations Task Force Moves Forward With First MeetingCalifornia's one-of-a-kind slavery reparations task force held their inaugural meeting, in an effort to study the effects of slavery, as well as recommend reparations for the descendants of enslaved people.By Taya Coates
- PoliticsCalifornia Launches Slave Reparations Task ForceThe state becomes one of the first country's to materialize talks of reparations for Black Americans.By Madusa S.
- PoliticsBoosie BadAzz Speaks On Reparations: "Where Our F*cking Money At?"Boosie BadAzz decided to be the good guy for once by making the longtime argument that Black people in America still deserve to receive reparations for slavery. By Keenan Higgins
- PoliticsNew Jersey College To Receive $28 Million For Slavery ReparationsLet the reparation begin.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDanny Glover To Also Testify On Juneteenth At Slavery Reparations HearingSlavery reparation talks are in the works. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentPresidential Candidate Cory Booker Testifies At Slavery Reparations HearingThe Capitol Hill hearing is swarmed with key figures. By Aida C.