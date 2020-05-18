Skincare
- StreetwearKim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Came Up With "SKKN" DesignThe skincare and fashion icon revealed how her ex-husband help design her new brand.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.6K Views
- Pop CultureDruski Clowns Drake's Skincare Routine: "This Y'all King?"Drake was fully into his skincare routine while FaceTiming Druski.ByJoshua Robinson14.2K Views
- Pop CultureKris Jenner Planning To Launch Makeup & Skincare BrandIt looks like the "momager" may be taking a page out of Kim and Kylie's books. ByMadusa S.644 Views
- AnticsRihanna Claps Back At "Ignorant" Fan Over SunscreenRihanna threatened wrinkles against a fan who didn't know that SPF protection was to be worn year-round.ByAlex Zidel2.1K Views
- GramA$AP Rocky Pens Rihanna A Message, Promotes Fenty SkinA$AP Rocky thanks Rihanna, his rumored girlfriend, for including him in the campaign for Fenty Skin.ByAlex Zidel7.4K Views
- Pop CultureA$AP Rocky, Lil Nas X Star In Rihanna's New "Fenty Skin" CampaignRihanna shared the first look for her new "Fenty Skin" line with a promo featuring the likes of Lil Nas X and A$AP Rocky.ByLynn S.12.6K Views
- AnticsRihanna Gets Clowned For Replying To Tweets About Fenty Skin From 2017Rihanna is getting clowned for replying to old tweets about her launching a skincare line after officially introducing Fenty Skin.ByLynn S.4.3K Views
- Pop CultureL'Oreal To Remove Word "Whitening" & More From Its ProductsL'Oreal is removing the words "whitening" and "fair" and "lightening" from its product labels.ByCole Blake1.8K Views
- GramMeagan Good Responds To Fan Who Accuses Her Of Bleaching Her SkinMeagan Good told a fan that she hasn't been bleaching her skin, but she's been correcting a mistake from an unlicensed aesthetician.ByErika Marie11.4K Views