shapewear
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian's SKIMS Line Now Selling Protective Face MasksKim Kardashian's shapewear brand, SKIMS, has launched a line of face masks to protect its customers from spreading coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian's Skims Line Sells $2 Million Worth Of Products In MinutesShe sold out of her inventory.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Shares New Name For Shapewear Line After "Kimono" BacklashIntroducing, Skims.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Says "Kimono" Controversy "Had Really Innocent Intentions"Kim swears she didn't mean harm.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Changes "Kimono" Brand Name After Major BacklashKim Kardashian is changing the name of her shapewear line.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Responds To Kimono Controversy, Will Not Change NameThe reality star says she would never "dishonor the traditional garment."By Erika Marie
- LifeKim Kardashian Working On Sexy New Lingerie & Shapewear LineKim K is helping you feel your most seductive and confident. By David Saric
