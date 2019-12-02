shake the snow globe
- MusicRuss Announces "Shake The Snow Globe" Deluxe EditionRuss reveals he's got a deluxe edition of "Shake the Snow Globe."By Rose Lilah
- MusicRuss Thinks More Rappers Should Model Their Careers After Jay-ZRuss names Jay-Z as the artist that rappers should model their lifestyle and career after during a discussion on the rock star vs. rap star dichotomy.By Lynn S.
- NumbersRuss Celebrates Outselling Lil Wayne & EminemRuss had more pure album sales last week than any other artist.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersRuss Scores Win With "Shake The Snow Globe" First Week SalesRuss' latest album thrives in good company. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRuss Recalls Meeting Kanye West For The First Time: "I Just Praised Him"One of his idols.By Erika Marie
- MusicRuss Performs Heartfelt Rendition Of "Patience" On "Jimmy Kimmel Live"Coming off his "Shake The Snow Globe" album By Chantilly Post
- MusicRuss Chooses Between Hypothetical Collab With Either Eminem Or Lil WayneWho would you rather get into the booth with?By Erika Marie
- Music VideosRuss & Rick Ross Live Luxuriously In Opulent "Guess What" VideoRick Russ. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersLil Wayne's "Funeral" Expected To Defeat Russ For No. 1 Debut: Sales ProjectionsLil Wayne comes out on top in first week sales.By Alex Zidel
- NewsRuss & Benny The Butcher Switch The Style On "I Thought You Got Me"The Diemon and The Butcher. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRuss & Rick Ross Trade Verses On Bossed Up "Guess What"Russ with the big flex. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRuss' "Shake The Snow Globe" Tracklist Features Rick Ross, Benny, & MoreRuss connects with the Griselda movement and Young Renzel for "Shake The Snow Globe." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRuss Pens Elaborate Origin Story For "Shake The Snow Globe"Russ is ready to reset and recommence. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosRuss Drops An Official Video For His Bedtime Banger "NIGHTTIME (Interlude)"From the car to the crib, Russ proves there's never a bad time to make the bed rock.By Keenan Higgins
- AnticsRuss Brags About Jay-Z & Rihanna Bumping His Music, Tells Haters: "Suck My D*ck"Russ is not having it.By Lynn S.
- NewsRuss Delivers Chill "NIGHTTIME (Interlude)" Single From "Shake The Snow Globe"The "Shake the Snow Globe" roll-out has begun.By Erika Marie
- MusicRuss Announces Upcoming "Shake The Snow Globe" Album Release DateThe album will be arriving in the new year.By Lynn S.