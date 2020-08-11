Sesame Place
- GossipSesame Place Invites Black Family Back To Visit Following Lawsuit, They DeclineThe park has yet to disclose if the worker in the costume was fired or not.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureParent Shares Racist Encounter At DisneylandVideo footage captured Rapunzel ignoring two children who greeted her at the park.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureSesame Place Slammed With $25M Class Action Lawsuit For Alleged Racism"We are committed to delivering an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience for all our guests," a Sesame Place rep said in a statement.By Hayley Hynes
- GramT.I. Joins Fight Against Sesame Place: "Time To Activate The Culture"The rapper promoted a press conference that was said to have taken place in from of the Sesame Workshop earlier today.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKelly Rowland Slams Sesame Place’s “Ridiculous” ApologyKelly Rowland isn't satisfied with Sesame Place's apology after a performer appeared to ignore two black children in a viral video.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSesame Place Responds To Backlash Over Viral Video, Mother Of The Girls RespondsSesame Place Philadelphia has responded to the backlash over the viral video that showed one of its costumed employees ignoring two little Black girls, but many people — including the girls' mother — aren't buying its apology.By Joshua Robinson
- GramKelly Rowland Reacts To Video Of Little Girls Being Ignored At Sesame PalaceKelly says if she was in that predicament... she would have burned the parade down.By Lawrencia Grose
- AnticsSesame Place Worker Punched For Enforcing The Theme Park's Mask PolicyA 17-year-old Sesame Place employee in Pennsylvania was assaulted by a couple after informing them about the theme park's mask policy in response to the coronavirus pandemic.By Keenan Higgins