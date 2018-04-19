service
- MusicLil Baby Attends Funeral For Bre’Asia Powell: "We Gotta Change"Lil Baby and Young Dro both attended the funeral of an Atlanta teen who was shot and killed at a graduation party.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentMoviePass Puts Hold On Its Services To Improve Mobile App & MoreMoviePass wants to better its service.By Aida C.
- MusicKanye West Delivers "Sunday Service" Aboard Soul PlaneAre you ready for "Sunday Service" in several increments?By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentIMDb Shows Its Colors, Launches "Freedive" Streaming PlatformLittle did we know, Amazon is the proprietor of the trusted IMDb database.By Devin Ch
- MusicDiddy's Stunning Eulogy For Kim Porter: "I Didn't Really Understand How To Love"Listen to his heartfelt testimony.By Zaynab
- MusicDiddy Appears Devastated At Kim Porter's Funeral Sitting Alone On GravesiteHe lost his soulmate.By Zaynab
- MusicMac Miller Vigil To Be Held Tuesday In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania"Blue Slide Park" comes full circle.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Becomes First Artist To Amass 10 Billion Streams on Apple MusicDrake makes Apple Music history off the back of his "Scorpion" LP.By Devin Ch
- MusicJoe Jackson Will Receive Public & Private Memorial ServicesThe music legend's legacy will be honoured by his family and the general public alike. By David Saric
- MusicLil Yachty Organizes Memorial For XXXTentacion In AtlantaLil Yachty held a memorial for X in Atlanta Monday night.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentNetflix's Market Value Exceeds Comcast's & Is Close To Surpassing Disney'sThe streaming giant is making some serious moves in the stock market. By David Saric
- MusicCardi B Previews Visuals From "I Like It" Music Video In YouTube Music AdThe "I Like It" music video is next in line after "Be Careful."By Devin Ch
- MusicTidal Accused Of Missing Royalty Payments To 3 Record LabelsTidal is experiencing waves of criticism from a Norwedian media outlet.By Devin Ch
- MusicApple Music Introduces Playlist Series That Highlights Artists Of Different RegionsApple Music is showing love to major cities. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyDonald Trump Claims Kanye West "Performed Great Service To Black Community"Donald Trump takes to Twitter to praise Kanye once again.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNetflix Cancels "Seven Seconds" Starring Regina King After One SeasonThe show's time has ended. By David Saric