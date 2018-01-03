sequels
- Movies"Coming to America" Sequel Sold To Amazon Studios For Roughly $125 Million: ReportParamount Pictures reportedly unloaded the film to the streaming service.By Erika Marie
- Movies"Spider-Man: Far From Home" Sequel Won't Drop Until December 2021After originally getting pushed back from July 2021 to November 2021, the sequel to "Spider-Man: Far From Home" has now been pushed back even further to December 2021.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicLudacris Alludes To "F9" Taking Place In Outer SpaceWhile speaking with SiriusXM’s "The Jess Cagle Show," rapper-actor Ludacris spilled the beans that the upcoming "F9" sequel in the "Fast & Furious" franchise will possibly see the cast riding out in space.By Keenan Higgins
- Movies"Call Me by Your Name" Director Confirms Stars Will Return For SequelTimothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer are confirmed to return for a sequel to 2017's "Call Me By Your Name."By Cole Blake
- MoviesWould You Watch Another "Drumline" Sequel Starring DC Young Fly?While sitting down with "The Breakfast Club," DC Young Fly alluded to the strong possibility that he's working on a "Drumline" sequel with Nick Cannon.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesLinda Hamilton Speaks On Fate Of "Terminator" Sequels: "I Am Not Hopeful""Terminator: Dark Fate" proved to live up to its name for all the wrong reasons.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesMore "Transformers" Films On The Way From "Zodiac" & "Army Of The Dead" WritersTwo separate scripts are being written concurrently by two separate writers in hopes to rebuild and expand the "Transformers" film series.By Keenan Higgins
- Movies"Bad Boys 4" Is Reportedly Already In The WorksNow that's what we like to hear!By Keenan Higgins
- Movies‘Angel Has Fallen’ Producer Confirms More Sequels Are On The WayThere's a heap load of more content on the way.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentDisney Announces New "Star Wars" Trilogy, Pushes Back "Avatar" SequelsDisney got some big plans moving forward.By Aron A.
- Original ContentHip-Hop Sequels: The Gift & The CurseAre hip-hop sequels a foregone conclusion?By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesRyan Coogler Officially Signs On To Write & Direct "Black Panther" SequelRyan Coogler will begin writing the "Black Panther II" sequel in 2019.By Devin Ch
- MoviesMethod Man & Redman Not Cast In "How High 2": ReportThe OG stars will not be returning for the remake.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott Working On "Drugs You Should Try It" Part 2 With FKi 1st"Days Before Astroworld" coming soon?By Alex Zidel
- MoviesDoes Anyone Even Go to The Movies? Box Office Numbers Hit 25-Year LowStreaming is slowly overshadowing more traditional ways of watching movies. By David Saric