sensitive
- Pop CultureCardi B & TikToker Raymonte Go Back & Forth On Twitter, He Calls Her "Overly Sensitive"Both entertainers pulled out receipts from their DMs to help social media users pick a side amid the drama.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsKevin Durant Puts Chris Broussard On Blast For Recent Warriors CommentsDurant forgot about his burner accounts.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant Lashes Out At Richard Jefferson For Criticizing HimKevin Durant can't just let anything go.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyThe "Anti-LGBT" Emoji Causing Uproar Is Nothing But A GlitchThe anti-LGBT emoji making the rounds on iPhone channels is nothing more than a "Unicode Hack."By Devin Ch
- MusicJohn Mayer Explains His Reason For Passing Up A Mac Miller TributeJohn Mayer displays a level of sensitivity on the topic of Mac Miller's passing.By Devin Ch
- SportsKevin Durant Thinks The Media Is Out To Get Him: "Y'all Trying To Make Me Look Crazy"KD believes his words are being twisted. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicA Drake Tweet From 2012 Has Now Gone ViralDrake was asking for it with this tweet.By Chantilly Post
- Music50 Cent Posts Photo Recovering After Having "Sense Of Humor Removed"50 Cent has to be the most dramatic figure in hip-hop.By Alex Zidel
- SportsUFC Fighter Defends Spouse's Swastika Tattoo: We "Have Many Ethnic Friends"UFC flyweight Andrea Lee is hard pressed to dig herself out.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Drake's Most Champagnepapi PostsDrake's gram' shows the glam behind the man.By Devon Jefferson
- Original ContentTop 5 Sensitive 21 Savage Tracks21 Savage has layers. By Mitch Findlay