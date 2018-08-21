scholarships
- MusicAshanti Talks Pursuing Music, Even With Opportunities to Attend Hampton & PrincetonThe R&B icon has been celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album all year, and she takes a walk down memory lane.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture21 Savage & Chime Giving Out $100K In Scholarships For Bank Account Financial Literacy CampaignStudents must complete a six-course financial literacy program to be eligible for a scholarship.By Taylor McCloud
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Launches $1M Scholarship Fund For IWDMegan Thee Stallion and Fashion Nova partner to give out $1M worth of scholarships and grants for young women in celebration of International Women's Day. By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill & 76ers Owner Michael Rubin Create Huge Scholarship FundMeek Mill & Michael Rubin are about to do a lot of good for students in Philadelphia.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureFuture Announces COVID-19 Scholarship ProgramFuture wants people to continue hustling, offering a $2,500 scholarship during the pandemic.By Alex Zidel
- MusicHBCU Commencement Speaker Pays Off Class Of 2019 Student LoansMorehouse University's class of 2019 is debt-free.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBlack High School Student Scores $3.7 Million Dollars Worth Of ScholarshipsHard work and dedication in the flesh. By Aida C.
- MusicKhalid Claps Back After Someone Says He Turned His Back On His HometownKhalid details some of what he's done in his community.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyonce & Jay Z Giving Over $1M In Scholarships To High School StudentsBey and Jay are giving back to the kids. By Chantilly Post
- MusicYoung Guru Giving Away $1 Million In Scholarships For CodingYoung Guru wants to inspire the next generation of coders.By Milca P.
- MusicMike WiLL Made-It & Slim Jxmmi Donate $100K To Recent High School GradsMike Will & Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi help recent high school grads reach higher learning.By Aron A.