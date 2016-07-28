sandra bland
- Original ContentSay Her Name: Remembering Black Women Who Died At The Hands Of PoliceCelebrities have been stepping forward, calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. Here is a list of a few other women who lost their lives at the hands of those who claimed their job was to protect and serve.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan & Malcolm Gladwell Talk Sandra Bland, Blackout Drinking & Mind ReadingThe two podcasters spoke for almost three hours! By Noah C
- SocietySandra Bland Taped Her Own Arrest, Footage Released For The First TimeA state trooper tells Sandra Bland, "I will light you up!" as he points a stun gun at her.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentSandra Bland's Death Analyzed In New HBO Documentary "Say Her Name"The film will premiere at this year's Tribeca Film Festival. By David Saric
- NewsI Can't Breathe 2KXNG Crooked drops a powerful, anti-police brutality message. By Mitch Findlay
- LifeSandra Bland's Family Settles For $1.9 Million From Texas AuthoritiesMore than a year after her death, Sandra Bland's family reaches $1.9 Million settlement with Texas authorities.By hnhh
- NewsOfficer Wishing To Testify On Sandra Bland's Behalf Says He Was Threatened To Stay Silent“I wanted to testify on Sandra Bland’s behalf and they told me if I said anything they’re going to come after me."By Danny Schwartz