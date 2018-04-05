roseanne
- EntertainmentRoseanne Barr’s Character In “The Connor’s” To Be Killed Off By Drug Overdose: ReportRoseanne says she's going to be killed off by an overdose.ByKevin Goddard4.7K Views
- EntertainmentRoseanna Barr Says She's Moving To Israel After Apologizing To LiberalsRoseanne wishes she never apologized to the Left. ByKarlton Jahmal1136 Views
- EntertainmentRoseanne Barr Speaks Out On Fox's Hannity: "Sorry That You Thought I Was Racist"Roseanne's best strategy at this point would be to backtrack. ByKarlton Jahmal1.7K Views
- EntertainmentRoseanne Barr Freaks Out Over Racist Tweet: "I Thought The B**ch Was White!"Roseanne may need some professional help. ByKarlton Jahmal8.1K Views
- TVRoseanne Barr Says She's Received "Many" Opportunities To Return To TVWill Roseanne Barr be making her return to TV already?ByMatthew Parizot2.5K Views
- EntertainmentRoseanne Cries & Apologizes For Racist Tweet After Show CancellationDo you think Roseanne's apology was genuine?ByKarlton Jahmal7.7K Views
- Entertainment"Rosanne" Spin-Off "The Conners" Picked Up By ABC Without Roseanne BarrThe network has found a way to continue production on the hit series. ByDavid Saric2.0K Views
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan Calls Out Roseanne At MTV Movie & TV Awards “I’m shocked that I won this award for Best Villain. I thought Roseanne had this in the bag,” Jordan said.ByKevin Goddard16.5K Views
- EntertainmentNetflix Throws Shade At "Roseanne" While Promoting "One Day At A Time"Netflix is petty.ByKarlton Jahmal2.3K Views
- EntertainmentJohn Legend Has Some Choice Words To Describe Roseanne BarrJohn Legend is clearly not a fan of Roseanne. ByMatthew Parizot3.1K Views
- EntertainmentTiny Says "Roseanne" Didn't Need To Be CancelledTiny's got something to say.ByChantilly Post7.2K Views
- MusicT.I. Addresses Drake Vs. Pusha T & Roseanne Cancellation In One Fell SwoopT.I. plays the cultural critic, sounds off on an ambien-fueled Roseanne, "The Story Of Adidon" and more. ByMitch Findlay33.4K Views
- TV"Roseanne" Cancelled By ABC After Roseanne Barr's Racist TweetsRoseanne Barr has finally crossed the line. ByMatthew Parizot10.1K Views
