rosario dawson
- TVRosario Dawson Net Worth 2023: What Is The Hollywood Star Worth?Explore Rosario Dawson's journey in Hollywood, her diverse talents, philanthropic efforts, and how they contribute to her net worth in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- TVDisney Announces 10 New "Star Wars" Shows & Movies Following "Mandalorian" SuccessHayden Christensen is back as Darth Vader for "Kenobi" show and Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka gets her own show. By Karlton Jahmal
- RelationshipsRosario Dawson "Comes Out" But Has "Never Had A Relationship In That Space"Rosario Dawson and Corey Booker are happily in love, and in a recent interview, the actress cleared up rumors about her sexuality. Sort of.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsRosario Dawson On Corey Booker: "I've Never Been This Close To Someone"Rosario Dawson can't stop swooning over boyfriend, Cory Booker. By Dominiq R.
- PoliticsRosario Dawson Reacts To Boyfriend, Cory Booker Leaving The Presidential RaceRosario Dawson holds down former-presidential hopeful and boyfriend, Corey Booker, as he bows out of the race. By Dominiq R.
- RelationshipsCory Booker Entertains Marriage Plans With Rosario Dawson On "Wendy Williams"Wedding bells!By Chantilly Post
- RandomRosario Dawson & Her Family Sued By Transgender Ex-Employee For Assault: ReportThe actress and three of her family members allegedly attacked a longtime friend.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsCory Booker Read Rosario Dawson A 5-Hour World War II Novel Over The PhoneTo each their own!By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsCory Booker & Rosario Dawson Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other At Movie PremiereThey're cute. By Chantilly Post
- PoliticsRosario Dawson On Dating Cory Booker: "I Feel Like I’m Dating Captain America"Love is in the election air. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsNBA 2K20 Unveils MyCareer Mode Trailer Starring Idris Elba, Rosario DawsonNBA 2K20 MyCareer Mode will include head coach Idris Elba.By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentCory Booker Hints At Possible Engagement To Rosario DawsonWe hear wedding bells. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentCory Booker & Rosario Dawson Are Both Proud VegansNo animal byproducts for these two. By Chantilly Post
- PoliticsCory Booker Reveals How He Hooked Up With Rosario DawsonCory Booker defends his relationship with Rosario Dawson.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCory Booker Says He Was All Kinds Of Nervous To Ask Rosario Dawson OutCory had to break a few nerves to ask Rosario for her number. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyCory Booker Thinks Rosario Dawson As First Lady Would Be "Incredible"Cory Booker has nothing but praise for the potential first-ever Latina First Lady.By Alex Zidel