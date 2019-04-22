robyn crawford
- Pop CultureClive Davis Explains Whitney Houston's Love Affair With Robyn CrawfordRobyn was Whitney's assistant and wrote a book about her love affair with the late icon. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRosie O’Donnell Says Whitney Houston Was "Conflicted" By "Gay Part Of Her Life"The comedian spoke about Houston’s sexuality amongst other things, while on Jess Rothschild’s podcast.By Azure Johnson
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Is Not Dating Whitney Houston's Ex Robyn Crawford: "I Like The D"Wendy Williams is very much into men. By Chantilly Post
- TVJada Pinkett Smith Describes Tupac Relationship As Being An "Anchor""Red Table Talk" never disappoints. By Arielle London
- RelationshipsBobby Brown's Alleged Abuse Against Whitney Houston Detailed In MemoirWhitney's best friend claims it went as far back as their honeymoon.By Erika Marie
- TVWhitney Houston Was So Mad At Wendy Williams She Almost Pulled Up On Her At Radio StationR&B group Total weren't the only ones ready to come for Williams.By Erika Marie
- TVBobby Brown Didn't Introduce Whitney Houston To Cocaine, According To Robyn CrawfordMore confessions from Whitney's bestie.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureEddie Murphy Tried To Stop Whitney Houston From Marrying Bobby Brown: ReportWhitney apparently had quite the crush on the comedian.By Erika Marie
- MusicWhitney Houston's Best Friend Robyn Crawford Details Romantic RelationshipRobyn is releasing a memoir.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentWhitney Houston's Alleged "Lady Lover" Teases Juicy Tell-All BookWhitney Houston's rumored lady lover, Robyn Crawford, is ready to share her truth. By Aida C.