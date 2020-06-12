Robert Fuller
- Pop CultureRobert Fuller, Man Found Hanging From Tree, Died By Suicide: ReportRobert Fuller was found hanging from a tree last month, and a medical examiner has confirmed that his death was attributed to suicide.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsCardi B Says Robert Fuller & Other Hangings Are Not SuicidesCardi B urges people to consider the recent hangings of Robert Fuller, Malcolm Harsch, and others as murders and not suicides.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeHalf-Brother Of Robert Fuller, Man Found Hanging, Shot Dead By PoliceRobert Fuller was found hanging from a tree last week, and no his half-brother is also dead after reportedly engaging in a shoot out with police.By Erika Marie
- CrimeRobert Fuller & Malcolm Harsch FBI Investigations OpenedFBI investigations are open as people seek justice for Robert Fuller and Malcolm Harsch.By Alex Zidel
- NewsHouston Man Found Hanging Was Not Black, Family Says He Was Suicidal: ReportA Houston man was found dead on Monday, and while initial reports said he was Black, his family reportedly confirmed he was suicidal and authorities state he was Hispanic.By Erika Marie
- CrimePalmdale City Officials Call For Investigation Into Robert Fuller's Death By HangingCity officials in Palmdale, California are calling for a new investigation into the death of Robert Fuller, who was found hanging from a tree next to city hall.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsL.A. Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Black Man Michael Thomas In His HomeMichael Thomas, an unarmed Black Man, was shot and killed in his home on Thursday morning. Police said he was reaching for their firearm. The man's fiancee says otherwise.By Aron A.
- PoliticsRobert Fuller's Body Found Hanging From Tree In Palmdale, CaliforniaRobert Fuller, a 23-year-old Black man, was found hanging from a tree next to city hall and officials are calling it a suicide.By Alex Zidel