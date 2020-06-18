Half-Brother Of Robert Fuller, Man Found Hanging, Shot Dead By Police

Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree last week, and no his half-brother is also dead after reportedly engaging in a shoot out with police.

"This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their half-brother Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Kern County," Attorney Jamon Hicks said in a statement on behalf of the family. "At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team doesn't have any further comment on this incident. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected ."

According to the L.A. Times, on Tuesday (June 16), Boone had been charged with false imprisonment, criminal threats, domestic violence, and assault. On the day of the shooting, deputies were reportedly looking for a kidnapping suspect, and that appears to be Terron Boone. He was allegedly in a vehicle with a woman who was in the passenger seat and a seven-year-old child in the back. As the story goes, when officers attempted to pull him over, he reportedly opens fire. When police returned fire, Boone was fatally wounded. The woman was also shot, but the extent of her injuries are unclear, and the child wasn't hurt in the crossfire.

There is a strange stream of occurrences happening in the United States where people are being found hanging from trees in public places. Most are Black men and all have been classified as suicides, but the public has refuted reports that these cases are just coincidentally happening at the same time during a season of civil unrest. Last week, the body of 24-year-old Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California, and on Wednesday (June 17), it was reported that his half-brother, Terron Boone, was killed by police in nearby Rosamond.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming a Features Editor, highlighting long-form content and interviews with some of Hip Hop’s biggest stars. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, Amy Luciani, and Omerettà—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.