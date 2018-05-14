restore
- RandomLizzo's Bathing Suit Video Restored By TikTokLizzo's video of herself rocking a bathing suit has been restored by TikTok, after the singer called out the app for removing her skin-baring content.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentWill Smith Speaks On Restoring Relationship With First-Born Son TreyWill Smith shares moving clip about restoring his relationship with his first-born son, Trey. By Kevin Goddard
- SportsMuhammad Ali's Ex-Wife Shuts The Door On Trump: "Pardon Someone Who's Alive"Muhammad Ali's ex-wife rejects Donald Trump's idea of a posthumous pardon.By Devin Ch
- SocietySenate Votes To Bring Back FCC Net Neutrality RulesThis is a big win for the Democrats. By David Saric
- SocietyNet Neutrality Vote Expected To Take Place In Senate This WeekDemocrats are banding together to restore an Obama-era bill. By David Saric