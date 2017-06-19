rep
- LifeGary Busey's Rep Says Actor "Perhaps" Just Needed The Bathroom After Pants-Down Park PhotoWhile the actor's rep insists the incident happened on private property, Page Six has reportedly confirmed otherwise.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureQuando Rondo Didn't Sustain Injuries In Los Angeles Shooting, Rep ConfirmsA video of the "ABG" rapper screaming as police arrived at his Escalade to help his injured (and now deceased) friend has been circulating online.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralZendaya Lookalike Gets Beaten Up On Video, "Euphoria" Star's Rep Confirms It Wasn't HerFans were concerned after a woman of colour resembling Z was violently attacked in a viral clip.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJason Lee Shuts Down Claims That Kanye West Is "Going Away To Get Help"It was previously reported that Ye told Kim Kardashian that he was seeking help for his mental health.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKanye West's Reps Deny Rapper's Skid Row Fashion Week Involvement: ReportYe's rumoured "Skid Row Fashion Week" won't be happening anytime soon.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLil Wayne's Team Addresses Marriage RumorsLil Wayne suggested that he and Denise Bidot got hitched on Twitter.By Aron A.
- MusicTory Lanez Rep Issues Statement On Deportation RumorsA rep for Tory Lanez says that he's self-quarantining in Florida.By Aron A.
- MusicJuice WRLD Estate Reportedly Has No Representative For Legal AffairsWithout a rep, the ongoing lawsuit presented by Yellowcard is being affected.By Alex Zidel
- GossipCardi B Rep Denies Any Gang Affiliation Made By Tekashi 6ix9ineA rep for Cardi B says her "blood" gang ties aren't true.By Kevin Goddard
- BeefTyga's Ex-Promoter Continues To Drag His Name Over "Breach Of Contract"A rep for Z Entertainment has pegged Tyga, a "quasi-famous rapper."By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Denies Reports That He's Refusing To Turn In "Yandhi"A rep for Kanye says this rumor is simply false.By Aron A.
- MusicBirdman & Toni Braxton Marriage Rumors Denied By Singer's RepBirdman and Toni Braxton are supposedly not a couple.By Matt F
- MusicJay-Z Has Reportedly Brought The Hyphen Back To His NameJay-Z is back in more ways than one.By Matt F