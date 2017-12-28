recreational marijuana
- RandomVirginia Lawmakers Vote To Legalize MarijuanaLawmakers in the state voted to pass some historic marijuana legalization bills on Friday, with a plan in place to open dispensaries beginning in 2024.By Madusa S.
- SocietyIllinois Legalizes Recreational MarijuanaShout-out to the entire state of Illinois!By Alex Zidel
- MusicSkinnyfromthe9 Cuffed Following Cardi B's Fashion Nova Launch Party: ReportThe rapper was let go with a warning.By Erika Marie
- SocietyRecreational Marijuana Is Legal In Canada Today: Here Are The RulesMary Jane goes Canadian. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyTrump Creates Secret Committee To Combat MarijuanaThe Trump administration reportedly recruited 14 federal agencies and the DEA for the committee.
By Aron A.
- SocietyCanada Passes Bill To Legalize Recreational Marijuana UseCanada has become the first G7 country to completely legalize recreational weed.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyRecreational Marijuana Bill Passes In Canadian SenateCanadians 18 and older will be able to legally purchase weed.By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentThe Best Legal Marijuana Companies In LAThe most exotic, and also the most healthy, legal marijuana distributors in Los Angeles.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietySnoop Dogg's Merry Jane & Jack In The Box To Launch "Merry Munchie Meal"Jack In The Box are celebrating California's recreational marijuana use law in a major way. By Aron A.