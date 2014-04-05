record store day
- MusicNas Will Finally Release Long-Lost “I AM… THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY” In Original FormNas will release "I AM... THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY" in its original double-disc form during Record Store Day's Black Friday event. By Aron A.
- MusicRecord Store Day Postponed To 3 New Dates In The FallRecord Store Day is being pushed to three new dates in the fall.By Cole Blake
- MusicEminem Releasing "Exclusive Wax" For Record Store DayEminem announced he'll be releasing an exclusive 7" vinyl record featuring "Hi My Name Is" and "Bad Guys Always Die" ft. Dr. Dre for Record Store Day.By Lynn S.
- NewsErykah Badu & The Roots' James Poyser Cover "Tempted" By SqueezeErykah Badu & James Poyser team up for their cover of Squeeze's "Tempted."By Aron A.
- MusicRecord Store Day Special Releases: OutKast, A$AP Ferg, G-Eazy, & MoreVinyl lovers, rejoice!By Alex Zidel
- MixtapesCzarface & MF DOOM Team Up Again For "Man's Worst Enemy" EPCzarface and MF DOOM drop a surprise EP.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicSlick Rick’s Song “Children’s Story” Will Be Turned Into An Actual Children’s Book“Uncle Ricky can you tell us a bedtime story please?”By hnhh
- MusicSpace Jam Soundtrack To Be Reissued On Vinyl Next MonthVinyl lovers: the Space Jam OST two-disc set drops on April 22nd.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicAndre 3000 To Release Cover Of Beatles' "All Together Now" On 7" VinylTo celebrate this year's Record Store Day, Sony is releasing the official version of Andre 3000's Beatles cover of "All Together Now."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJay Electronica To Release "Exhibit A" & "Exhibit C" On VinylFans can cop his only two singles ever on vinyl on Black Friday.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBust No MovesListen to "Bust No Moves," the title track off Run The Jewels' new 4-track LP.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsHigh CastleThurz drops his new single, "High Castle."By hnhh