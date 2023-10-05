Nas Will Finally Release Long-Lost “I AM… THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY” In Original Form

Nas’ third studio album, I Am marked a shift in technology. Per Apple Music, the Queensbridge rapper was forced to scrap dozens of songs after his album was bootlegged via MP3 in one of the first major leaks to impact the music industry. Many of those records would land on projects like Lost Tapes Vol. 1 and Nastradamus. Still, he still had a vault of songs from that album we hoped would surface sooner rather than later.

It’s seemingly been guarded to prevent another leak from occurring but finally, Nas appears ready to release I AM… THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY in its original form. Per HipHopDX, the 1999 double-disc effort will drop as a vinyl on November 24th during Record Store Day’s Black Friday event. According to RSD’s official website, the vinyl “features 2 unreleased tracks, as well as many other rarities that have been on limited vinyl and 12" previously, as well as deluxe packaging.”

Nas Prolific Run Continues With I AM… THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY

Nas during Nas in Concert at Verizon in Irvine, California. (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images)

There’s plenty of mystique surrounding I AM… THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY. The album was originally intended to be a conceptual effort following Nas’ life from birth to death and later, rebirth. The rapper and Columbia later rearranged the album to what we know now as I Am. The project boasted singles like “Hate Me Now” ft. Diddy and “Nas Is Like.” The former actually served as the inspiration behind “Young N***a” by Nipsey Hussle, whom the Queensbridge artist revealed was planning a documentary surrounding the album prior to his death.

For I AM…. THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY to come out will undoubtedly be a treat for Nas fans. That's especially the case after his prolific run these past few years. Following the release of the Ye-produced Nasir, he asserted his dominance with two trilogies: King’s Disease and Magic, both produced entirely by Hit-Boy. Nas unleashed Magic 3, their final album together, on September 14th, 2023. Are you going to cop I AM... THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY? Let us know in the comments below.

