reasons
- RelationshipsOffset's Alleged Texts With Cuban Doll Sent Cardi B Over The Edge: ReportOffset's alleged mistress Summer Bunni has since apologized to Cardi B on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- Music2 Milly Sics Legal Eagles On Epic Games Over Fortnite Dance Exploitation2 Milly is urging all the other artists who've had their work stolen by Epic Games to come forward as well.By Devin Ch
- MusicToo $hort Says He Doesn't Believe Eazy-E Died From AIDS ComplicationsToo $hort said he doesn't "necessarily agree" with how Eazy-E's death has been reported.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFans Believe Jay-Z & Offset's Stand Off Was About BeyoncePeople think that Jay-Z was upset about a potential song comparing Beyonce and Cardi B.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsAriana Grande & Pete Davidson's Split Brought On By Mac Miller's Death: ReportAriana Grande and Pete Davidson's relationship started going downhill after Mac passed away.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B & Nicki Minaj Feud Reportedly Began After Future Was Removed From "Drip"Future is now getting caught up in this mess.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLady Gaga Speaks On Why Her Joint Tour With Kanye West Was CanceledGaga speaks on the cancelation of her joint "Fame Kills" tour with Ye.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Reportedly Canceled Panorama Show Because He "Didn't Want To Do It"Weezy blamed his no-show on "mother nature."By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Explains His Reason For Not Doing The XXL Freshman Cypher“I knew the beat was going to be trash,” he says.
By Kevin Goddard
- MusicHere's Why Sean Paul Turned Down A Cardi B CollabSean Paul was presented a demo with Cardi B and eventually turned it down.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt Cancels All European Summer Bookings On Short NoticeField Day was forced to drop the Odd Future rapper from its 2018 festival lineup.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment21 Savage Cut Amber Rose Off After She Allegedly Cheated With His FriendAmber Rose reportedly cheated on 21 with one of his friends.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Details Why Kanye West Was Noticeably Absent From Met GalaFinishing up five albums will take up a lot of your time.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBeyonce & Jay-Z Will Not Be Attending 2018 Met Gala For This ReasonThe Met Gala takes place tonight at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Reportedly Fired Ex-Manager Shaft For Pocketing Boatloads Of CashCardi's ex-manager would allegedly take as much as half of her performance pay.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyWisconsin School Assignment Asked Students To List "3 Good Reasons For Slavery"A Christian school is Wisconsin is facing some serious backlash for the wording of a homework assignment.By Matt F
- NewsOmarion Delivers Latest Single "Open Up"Omarion announces "Care Package 4" with latest single "Open Up." By Aron A.
- MusicOmarion Reveals Kehlani Feature On His Upcoming Album "Reasons" [UPDATE: Kehlani Won't Be On The Album]The MMG crooner's forthcoming album will feature Kehlani on the song "Angels."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsOmarion Talks Writing "I'm Up" On FaceTime & Its Connection To "Post To Be"Omarion explains the songwriting process of "I'm Up," as well as its similarities to his hit single, "Post To Be".By Trevor Smith
- InterviewsOmarion Enlists Nic Nac, James Fauntleroy & More For "Reasons"Omarion details the contributors to his upcoming album "Reasons."By Rose Lilah